Olga CIPOLLA
(nee Rebechi) Peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa on November 20, 2020 in her 98th year with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Sam Cipolla (1999). Loving mother of Anthony and his wife Mary of Burlington, Sam and his wife Eda of Dundas. Cherished grandmother of Stacy (Mike), Anthony Jr. (Kindal), and Lisa (Carlo). Great-grandmother to Mathew, Spencer, Isla and Rocco. Survived by her sister Roberta of New Orleans, as well as by her sister-in-law Grace Sartor and her brother-in-law Joe Cipolla of Hamilton. Predeceased by her sister Mabel Deshaw of Wallaceburg. Also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff of St. Joseph's Villa for their excellent care. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Friscolanti Funeral Chapel. A private Funeral Mass has been held at St. Mary's Church followed by entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Friends and relatives will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Villa Foundation or the Juravinski Cancer Centre. The family also wish to invite you to sign the online book of condolences at www.friscolanti.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
