With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother in her 81st year on May 19, 2020. Olga Iacozza (nee DiBenedetto) was welcomed into eternal life joining her beloved husband Gaetano (2011). She was a loving mother to Josie, John, Carm (McCormick), Kevin and Nonna to her granddaughters Olivia and Norah. She dedicated her life to nurturing her immediate family, her relationships with extended family, her friends and her garden. Affectionately known as Nonna to many, she was always ready to feed everyone with her infamous gnocchi, pizzelle and pizza, and mentor family and friends with growing the perfect tomatoes. She made many memories with her granddaughters especially during the summers at "Camp Nonna". Predeceased by her parents Giuiseppe and Antonina DiBenedetto. Dear sister and sister-in-law to the late Loretta and Agostino Pace, Agata and the late Carmine DiBenedetto, the late Mario DiBenedetto, Angelo and Anna DiBenedetto, Tony and Lia DiBenedetto, Victor and Tina DiBenedetto, the late Maria and Gaetano Bonitatibus of Italy, Margaret and the late Donato D'Alesio, Paulina and the late Frank and Carmelina Cipriani, Vera and the late Guido Restauri, and Tony and Mirella Iacozza. She will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada and Italy. We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for taking such good care of her during her final days. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In her memory please consider a donation to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, 277 Stonechurch Rd E., Hamilton, ON, L9B 1B1. https://kemphospice.org/donate
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 21, 2020.