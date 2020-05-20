It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Olga on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Predeceased by infant son Ivan, loving husband Felix, beautiful granddaughter Oksana and many friends and relatives. Survived by her three children Fred (Pat), Halina (Jon) and Luba (Stan). Wonderful Baba of four grandchildren Janine (Garth), Paul (Pam), Dan (Laura), Matthew (Tania) and Pra Baba of five great-grandchildren Eric, Lauren, Paul, Poppy and Clara. Due to current Health Regulations a private family service has taken place at Woodland Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Macassa Lodge for looking after Mom these past few years.