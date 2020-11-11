Passed away peacefully at Kilean Lodge in Grimsby on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Laurence (1979). Loving mother of the late Gary (Donna), Rick (Sarah) and Lynn Schneider. Cherished Baba of Michael (Jamie), Natalie, Christopher, Monica (Scott) and Bryan (Alyssa), and treasured great-grandmother of Ava and Aiden. Olga is predeceased by her siblings Mary, Ann, Kay, Alec and Irene. Olga treasured the childhood she had while growing up on a farm. She carried her passion for gardening and the outdoors into adulthood. Friends and family will fondly remember her home as a welcoming space for all where fresh baked goods could always be found on the counter. She loved to work on puzzles, knit, and spend time playing cards with her family. Visitation will be held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street in Grimsby (905-945-2755) on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Graveside Service will be held at Mountview Gardens, Stoney Creek on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11a.m. If desired, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend the Visitation and Graveside Service. Please RSVP in advance on Olga's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are kindly asked to follow Covid-19 restrictions, wear a mask and practice social distancing. www.smithsfh.com