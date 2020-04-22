|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear sister and aunt, Olimpia Eusani (Cassiani) on April 21, 2020 in her 88th year. She is reunited in heaven with the love of her life Roberto, and her brothers Concezio and Angelo Cassiani. Sister to Rodolfo, Filiberto (Rita), Silvestro (Norma), Remo (Gerta) of Germany and Iole Spera of Italy and sister-in-law Irma Cassiani. Predeceased by her parents Emilia and Loreto Cassiani brother-in-law Pierino Spera and sisters-in-law Nerea, Antonina, Assunta, Antonina and her brothers-in-law Federico Cassiani and Rodolfo Eusani. Keeping her close to our hearts are the many nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom Olimpia adored. Olimpia left the small town of Bominaco, Italy in 1956 to start a new life with her husband Roberto. Olimpia and Roberto then sponsored 4 of her brothers to Canada. A dedicated employee at St. Joseph's Hospital, Olimpia spent nearly 40 years working along side her beloved Roberto. She often shared fond memories of working in the hospital where she took pride in her work and made life long friends. Olimpia was a devout Catholic who found comfort in attending mass regularly, contributing to the church and generously donating her time and funds to those in need. Anyone who knew her, knew immediately that Olimpia put family before all else. She spent countless hours with her nieces and nephews and their children; often taking on the role of a second mom when family was in need. She particularly loved showering them all with homemade cookies, fresh pasta and gifts. Olimpia's generosity had no limits. She loved us all fiercely and without measure. Memories of Olimpia's kindness, generosity and deep love of her family will not be forgotten by those closest to her. We will be honouring Olimpia at a private visitation and burial for immediate family in light of the current social distancing limits. An open memorial will be planned in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Alzheimer's Society of Canada or McMaster Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020