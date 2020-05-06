Dadswell, Olive Bernice, On May 1st in the morning Olive slipped away peacefully at age 91. She was happily married to Charles for 40 years until his passing in 1991. She will forever be loved and missed by daughter Carol Duckworth (Gary predeceased 2015) and her son William and his wife Lisa. She is predeceased by her daughter Sandra Dadswell (1999) She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Michael (Jenn) and Colleen and predeceased by grandson Tommy (1983). Lovingly remembered by great granddaughter Leyla. She is also missed by her brother Len Francey (Maria) Sister-in-law Margaret Jacusiw (Tony) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to thank the Village of Wentworth Heights Retirement Home for their vigilant care. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Love does not die: Love is Forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store