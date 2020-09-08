It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eva on September 5, 2020 at St Joseph's Healthcare at the age of 88. Beloved mother to Gabriel, Rob and Diana (Jay). Loving Avó of Gabriel, Shane (Andrea), Matthew, Reid, Cole, Chloe and Christen. Eva is survived by the father of her children, Gabriel Cabral. She leaves behind her loving sisters Teresa and Lilia and is predeceased by her sisters, Gilda, Beldina, Henriequetta and brothers Manuel, and Joao. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and relatives. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road East in HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Wednesday, September 9 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Vigil prayers will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Due to Covid 19 regulations, we respectfully ask that only family attend. A private family funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 63 Highway 20 East, Stoney Creek on Thursday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Cemetery, Stoney Creek.