Peacefully passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband Stepas, and her daughters Grazina and Irena. Grandmother of Christopher and Michael (Lana), and great-grandson Gabriel. Ona was a retired nurse from St. Joseph's Hospital after many years of service. Special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa for their care. Visitation will be held at the Marlatt Funeral Home, 615 Main Street East (east of Sanford Ave.), Hamilton on Thursday, January 16th from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 58 Dundurn Street North, Hamilton, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery, Mississauga.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020
