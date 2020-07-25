It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Onelio Perin on July 18, 2020, at the Juravinski Hospital, Onelio Perin passed away in his 94th year. Beloved husband for 68 years to Clotilde. Loving father of Wanda Young (Gary), Franca Whittle (the late Paul), and Marisa Colucci (Dan). Cherished Nonno of James, Elizabeth, David, Diana, Julia and Nicholas. Great Nonno of Aislyn and Bryce. Survived by extended family in Italy and Canada. At Onelio's request, cremation has taken place. A private funeral mass will be held at a later date and family will be contacted. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com