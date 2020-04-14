|
|
Peacefully in her 91st year on Monday April 6 at Ridgeview Long Term Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Adornino and infant granddaughter Christina. Loved mother of Pat and Mary and Ernie and Rose. Sadly missed and cherished grandmother of Marc (Gaylene), Teresa (James), Christopher (Sarah), Daniel (Kate), Danielle (Les), David, Elizabeth (Andrew) and Elyssa. Great-grandmother to Liam and Emerson. Onorina was the 4th of ten children born to Alessandro and Luisa Nardini, in Rocca Montecalvo, Italy - Cesare and Guiseppina Nardini (deceased), Angela and Vincenzo Sienna (deceased), Rita and Pancrazio Peroni (deceased), Battista (deceased) and Stella Nardini, Serafina and Cesare (deceased) Canci, Assunta and Carmine DiBartolomeo, Irma and Emidio Tirabassi, Antonia v Harry (deceased) Burke, Felix (deceased) and Mary Nardini. Dear sister-in-law to Ermelindo (deceased) and Elvira Caterini, Lino (deceased) and Linda Caterini, Antonio and Rita (deceased) Caterini, Ida and Silvano (deceased) Calcagna. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and is also survived by many extended family members in Hamilton, Montreal and Italy. Onorina was a proud member of the C.W.L. for 42 years at Our Lady of the Assumption parish. Emigrating to Canada in 1953 in search of a new and better life, Onorina met Adornino in Hamilton, married, started a family, ran a successful business with her husband and always worked very hard looking after our family. Her grandchildren have fond memories of playing together at nonna's house and of the delicious food she served up - from homemade gnocchi and pizza to pancakes and cookies and notably her famous 'funny cake'. Our mother was happiest when we were all together and instilled in us an amazing work ethic, respect of traditions and values and the importance of family. Her faith in God never wavered despite the many challenges and sacrifices she was called on to make throughout her life, and she took great comfort in knowing that she would eventually be reunited with her loving husband, parents and family members alongside Jesus Christ our Saviour, in Heaven. Many thanks to the staff at Ridegview Nursing home for their care and compassion, her PSW's - Becca and Raquel, a special thank-you to the many family members who visited with her regularly especially her two angels, Assunta and Irma for their unconditional support. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying mandated health restrictions, there will be no visitations. Private services have been reserved for designated family and friends. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Your expressions of sympathy can be received by calling Friscolanti Funeral Chapel at 905-522-0912. Messages of condolence can also be expressed using the online guestbook at: www.friscolanti.com In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Our Lady of the Assumption Parish https://ourladyoftheassumptionparish.ca/ or by phone at (905) 664-7651.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020