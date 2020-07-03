It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Orlando Maniccia on July 1, 2020 in his 91st year. A beloved husband to the late Maria (nee Fiaschetti) and the late Gina (nee Muraca) and cherished father to Ann Marie Fazio (Vince) and Domenic (Angela). He will be forever remembered by his grandchildren Vanessa, Michael, Kyle, Christopher, Andrew, Bradley and great grandfather to Aria. Predeceased by his parents and older brother Pietro. Dear brother to Ennio (Emma), Pietro (Rita), the late Franco (Giuseppina), and Paulina (the late Remo) Rosa. Brother-in-law of the Fiaschetti and Muraca families. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Orlando was a loving husband, father and Nonno who cared deeply for his family. He instilled a strong work ethic and was always ready, willing and able to help. He enjoyed gardening and social gatherings. He will be reunited with his past parted loved ones and will continue to watch over us. Special thanks to nurse Theresa and all the staff at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice who were wonderful at taking care of Orlando. Visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Home, 43 Barton Street East on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please keep in mind, physical distancing and wearing of a mask is mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. A Funeral Mass for family only will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 50 Brucedale Ave. East, Hamilton on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice or the Cancer Assistance Program (CAP).