Entered into rest into the presence of his Lord and Saviour on April 8, 2020, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Bingham) for 60 years in June. Dear father of Joanne Yager, Douglas Yager and Jennifer and Darren McConachie. Loving grandfather of Lauren (Kevin), Nolan (Madison) Nathan (Shantelle), Jenessa (Matt) and great-grandfather of Brandon, Eamon, Helen, Evelyn, Lyndon and Gemma. Predeceased by precious grandson Brandon Yager, brothers Bruce and Clifford and brother-in-law Donald Ramsay. Lovingly remembered by sisters-in-law Grace Ramsay, Mary-Kaye Helka and Joyce Helka. Orvill was a strong family man and a wonderful mentor to his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Selkirk Christian Chapel and over time sang in various choirs and quartets. Although he had many hobbies, he especially enjoyed spending many hours tending to his honeybees and enjoying the wonder of nature all around him. Orvill retired in 1999 from Canadian Gypsum Company with 46 years of dedicated service. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel toward the wonderful staff of Grandview Lodge for their loving care and compassion shown to Orvill and our family in the last two years. There will be a private interment and committal service at Rainham Mennonite Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020