It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Oscar (Tito) on Monday, November 16, 2020, in his 80th year. Husband to Cecilia (Ardon) for over 54 years. Loving Papi to Marcela Beange, Oscar Arturo (Christine), Juan Carlos (Tina) and Jose Miguel Lahmann. Special Tito to Andrew (Lucia) and Stephen Beange, Emily and Julia Lahmann and Selena and Daniel Lahmann. In keeping with Oscar's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation and a private service has been held. Special thanks to ICU East at the General Hospital for the staff's great and compassionate care. "Siempre en nuestros pensamientos." Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com