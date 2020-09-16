Oscar SUVA

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother on September 13, 2020 at the age of 78. Cherished husband to Nieves (nee Yotingco) for 44 years. Loving father to Grace, Gina (Jason) and Oliver (Lori). Adored grandpa to Lola, Faith and Jacob. Survived by brother, Benigno Suva Jr., sisters Fe and Leticia. Son of the late Benigno Suva Sr., mother, Ismaela, sisters, Elisa and Thelma. He will be missed by his in-laws and many relatives, nieces and nephews in the Philippines, United States and Canada. Our dear Husband and Father was a dedicated family man. He exemplified unconditional love, patience and support for his family, friends and everyone he met. His faith in our Lord Jesus Christ grew exponentially throughout the years. He spread God's word and love through his actions and words. God blessed us with many wonderful years with him. The family thanks all of the family members, friends and health care providers who cared for and loved dad during his long battle with multiple illnesses. Special thanks to Dr. Azim Gangji, Dr. Anil Kapoor, Dr. Richard Packer and the hospital physicians, nurses and other staff at St. Joseph's Healthcare, General Hospital and Juravinski Hospital. You did your best for him until the very end. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Kidney Foundation at https://kidney.ca/
In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Avenue East on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm with Vigil Prayers to be said at 8pm. Private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Annunciation of Our Lord Parish with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com