1/1
Ostelio Fausto PAVONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ostelio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surrounded by the love of his family, Ostelio passed away in Stoney Creek, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Giulia (nee Rossit) for 42 years. Loving father of Giuseppe (Marie), Cory (Cyndi), Luca (Lucy) and Natasha (Kevin). Proud Nonno of Gianluca, Julianna, Sebastian, Aria, Dean, Naomi, Quentin, Jameson and Dante. Dear brother of Rosalia DiGiorgio (the late Elio), Pietro Pavone (the late Susan) and Remo Pavone (Vera). Beloved son-in-law of Argia and the late Giovanni Rossit. Predeceased by his parents Ilario Pavone and Igina Della Sciucca. Ostelio will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. and Monday, September 28th from 3-5, 7-9 p.m. Prayer Vigil at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway 8, Stoney Creek on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by Interment at Mountview Gardens, Stoney Creek. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Ostelio's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com or call the funeral home between 9a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. If desired, memorial contributions to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved