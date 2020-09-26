Surrounded by the love of his family, Ostelio passed away in Stoney Creek, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Giulia (nee Rossit) for 42 years. Loving father of Giuseppe (Marie), Cory (Cyndi), Luca (Lucy) and Natasha (Kevin). Proud Nonno of Gianluca, Julianna, Sebastian, Aria, Dean, Naomi, Quentin, Jameson and Dante. Dear brother of Rosalia DiGiorgio (the late Elio), Pietro Pavone (the late Susan) and Remo Pavone (Vera). Beloved son-in-law of Argia and the late Giovanni Rossit. Predeceased by his parents Ilario Pavone and Igina Della Sciucca. Ostelio will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. and Monday, September 28th from 3-5, 7-9 p.m. Prayer Vigil at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway 8, Stoney Creek on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by Interment at Mountview Gardens, Stoney Creek. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Ostelio's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or call the funeral home between 9a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. If desired, memorial contributions to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com