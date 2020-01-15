|
|
Otto passed away in his 90th year at Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Waltraud, and his children Marieanne and Sylvia (Len). He was predeceased by his son Klaus. Otto was blessed with four grandchildren: Mike (Diana), Melissa, Marie (Steve), Ashley (Cesar), and his great-grandchildren Elias, Xander, Anny, Kaydence, Klara, and Abigail. Otto's life will be celebrated at the Alberton Presbyterian Church, at 528 Alberton Road, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020