It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Otto Erich Kohlschmidt on Thursday June 11, 2020 in his 91st year. Otto was born on November 20, 1929 in the village of Pömmelte, Germany. Otto arrived in Canada in 1957 and settled in Elliot Lake, Ontario where he was employed as a skilled diesel mechanic. In 1963, Otto started at Stelco Steel in Hamilton, Ontario. He proudly wore his Stelco 25-year watch until recently. One of Otto's shining achievements was his life as a boxer. Anyone who met him was regaled with stories, photos and newspaper clippings from his time in the boxing ring. Otto will be lovingly remembered by his partner Friedel Meinert; his nephew Uwe Kohlschmidt of Germany; stepchildren David and Rita Meinert; as well as step grandchildren Heather and Philip. Otto is predeceased by his mother Minna Martha Kohlschmidt (nee Steinhöfel) born March 3, 1903 and his father Wilhelm Otto Kohlschmidt born December 14, 1900, his brother Walter Kohlschmidt, and his sister Gerda Martha Schmidt (nee Kohlschmidt). Interment Services will be provided by White Chapel Memorial Gardens on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



