Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Otto Fein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otto Roland Fein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otto Roland Fein Obituary
Passed away tragically as the result of a vehicle accident in his Barbados retirement country of choice. Predeceased by parents Otto Philip Fein and Emma Pauline Fein, niece Kirwynn Chloe Luke. Survived by sister Inge Fein and husband Paul Luke of Vancouver. Otto's life was full of extraordinary confidence, generosity to many and fearless adventure. As a former resident of Hamilton he attended McMaster UniversityTeachers College. He worked for Effort Trust managing rental buildings. He will be deeply missed by many life long friends. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will follow at a later date in Barbados. "He will be remembered as a good man."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -