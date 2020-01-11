|
Passed away tragically as the result of a vehicle accident in his Barbados retirement country of choice. Predeceased by parents Otto Philip Fein and Emma Pauline Fein, niece Kirwynn Chloe Luke. Survived by sister Inge Fein and husband Paul Luke of Vancouver. Otto's life was full of extraordinary confidence, generosity to many and fearless adventure. As a former resident of Hamilton he attended McMaster UniversityTeachers College. He worked for Effort Trust managing rental buildings. He will be deeply missed by many life long friends. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will follow at a later date in Barbados. "He will be remembered as a good man."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020