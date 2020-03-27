|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Palma Rosa (Nella), at MacKenzie Health Center Hospital on March 26, 2020 in her 98th year. She was predeceased by her husband and soulmate of over 66 years, Luigi (Gino) D'Angelo. She was the cherished mother of the late Lillian (Donny Flamminio), and Diana (Danny Haas). She was treasured by her granddaughters, Lee Anne (Jose Terceira), Gina (Mike Antonucci), Melissa (Joey DiScola), and Amanda Haas. Nonna Nella adored her great-grandchildren, Andrew and Joshua Terceira, Stephanie and Aliya Antonucci, and Luca, Alessio and Milana DiScola. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. We would like to give a tremendous thanks to the staff at MacKenzie Health and the staff at Villa Columbo Vaughan Nursing Home who so lovingly cared for her. Due to the current global situation, a private visitation and entombment will take place. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society or the Villa Columbo Vaughan Di Poce Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed, and very dear.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 27, 2020