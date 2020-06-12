We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Pam, at home with her partner Bruce at her side, on Thursday June 4, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Sharon Little-Topp (Fred) and the late Carson Little. Pam will be missed by her brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Bev Little and by her four nieces Brittany, Megan, Madison and Abby, who she adored. She is survived by special Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and her stepbrothers Andrew (Alison), Cam (Shauna), Byron (Shannon); stepsister Val (Dave) and their families. Pam will be missed by her kitten Chloe. Pam and Bruce were avid Tigercat Fans and never missed a game. Pam faced many challenges and struggles in her life and she put up a good fight to the very end. Thank you to Dr. Blake, nures and PSWs who have taken care of Pam over the years. Due to Covid-19 restrictions private cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Dunnville Hospital & Healthcare Foundation (dhhf.ca) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com God bless her, she will always be loved and forever in our hearts. "GO CATS GO"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 12, 2020.