Pamela Jean DUCKLOW


1940 - 04
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pamela in her 80th year. Pamela will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Larry of 64 wonderful years. Loving mother of Shelley-Mae Kushner, Misty-Lyn Drozdowsky, Jennifer Ellsworth and Thomas Ducklow. Cherished grandmother of Cheney, Clayton, Brittney, Erin, Kayla, Kristen and Caden. Treasured great-grandmother to her miracle great grandson Vinny. You will forever be in our hearts. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. As per her request, a private family service was held at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020
