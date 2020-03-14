Home

Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
Pamela Lee LEPRE Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Pamela Lee Lepre on March 8, 2020 at West Haldimand General Hospital. In the company of her loving Husband, Peter J. Lepre. Pamela was the cherished Mother to Son, James and Daughter, Ashley. Adored Nana to Evelyn, Stacey and Isabelle. Beloved Daughter of Lorretta and the late James Stevenson. Cherished and beloved Sister of Jim (Kelly) and Angela (Derek). Sister-in-law to Mary (John) and Dominic (Lourdes). Loving Aunt of Michelle, Mike and Katharina. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends for a celebration of life at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Wednesday, March 18th at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Refreshments to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
