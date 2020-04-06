Home

1926 - 07
Paul Christou peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband to his cherished wife Christina for 62 years, a marriage filled with love and beautiful memories. Loving father to Thomas, John, Sophia and Maria. Proud grandfather to Isaac, Timothy, Connie, Christine, Michael, Vanessa and Josiah. Paul will be remembered as a hardworking and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. No funeral service. A memorial church service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020
