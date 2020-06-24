Early Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 83, Paolo Agro passed away suddenly but peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital. He was the loving husband to Concetta (Garlisi) Agro and caring father to son Angelo Agro and his wife Melinda Agro; daughter Sandra Agro and daughter Silvana Richards and her husband Patrick Richards. He leaves behind a grandson, Benjamin Richards, who will greatly miss his Nonno. Paolo's loving brothers and sister include Sam Agro and his wife Lilla; Jim Agro and his wife Diane; and Grace Porco and her husband Sam. In-law to Joe (deceased) and Sistina Mantione, Carmelo and Maria Chiarelli and Giuseppe and Grazia Garlisi. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Physical distancing and wearing a mask will be mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Funeral Liturgy will be offered at Most Blessed Sacrament Church on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. The same restrictions will apply at the church and guests will be required to meet at the church in the morning as the funeral home will be reserved for immediate family only. If desired, donations in Paolo's memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Lung Association.