|
|
Passed away suddenly, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in his 61st year. Predeceased by his wife Franca, as well as by his children Jason and Alisha. Also predeceased by his parents Donata and Ivo. Paolo leaves behind his heartbroken siblings Rosemary (Tony), Victor, Linda (Rick), and Guido (Carla). Paolo will be especially missed by his stepson Brian Hunter. He also leaves behind his cherished nieces and nephews Mary (Steve), Joseph (Angie), Victoria (Andrew), Christine (Maris), Nicole (Tito), Emily, Adrian, Cody, Alexandra, Marc, Olivia, and Anthony. Paolo will also be dearly missed by many great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Wednesday, January 22nd from 2-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be offered in the Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11a.m. with entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020