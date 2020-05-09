We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved matriarch on May 3, 2020 in her 91st year. Pasqua is predeceased by her; cherished husband Alfonso; parents Vincenzo and Carmela Cino; parents-in-law Ciro and Salvatrice Chiarelli; siblings Carmela, Anna, Calogero and Maria; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She will be lovingly remembered by her; children Sally Endicott (the late William and the late Cecil), Carmela Guagliano (Michelangelo), Ciro Chiarelli (Rosanna), Vincenzo Chiarelli (Lucy); grandchildren Jean (Dave), Sam, Michael, Tina, Daniel, Nico, Vianna and Dylan; and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. We would like to especially thank the staff of Grace Villa for their wonderful care. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - HAMILTON (905.574.0405). A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.