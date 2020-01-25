|
|
In loving memory of my beloved husband who passed away three years ago on January 29, 2017. Suddenly and without warning Pat was gone. No words can ever describe the depth and scope of my grief since that moment in time. Grief never truly ends. Over time the path of grief changes—sometimes it seems to almost fade into the background and at other times it is ever present with unexpected reactions and painful reminders. Grief is the aftermath of having loved so deeply. I was blessed to be Pat's loving wife, his best friend, travelling companion, dancing partner and soul-mate. Life goes on, but life is forever changed without Pat. Sweetheart, you will always be loved and forever in my heart, Ellie. My beloved Pat will be remembered in a Memorial Mass this Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Parish, Stoney Creek.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020