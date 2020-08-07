June 17, 1957 - August 3, 2020 Following a courageous battle with cancer, Pat died at home on August 3rd surrounded by his loving family. Husband to Branka, loving father to Luca, Adam, Chuck and Vince (wife Christene). Grandfather to Christian, Mia and Matteo. Beloved brother of Concetta, Carmela, Rosalia, Giuseppe, Filippa and Salvatore. Brother-in-law to Nicola, Pasquale, Zilia, Salvatore, Maria Grazia and Svetlana. Son-in-law to Milanka and late Dusan Vidovic. World's most loved Zio to his many nieces and nephews. An employee of ArcelorMittal Dofasco for 34 years, Pat was respected for his dedication to his role and his many years as a soccer coach. At any given time, Pat's circle of friends was greater than most have in a lifetime. Those who were blessed to have Pat in their life, experienced his love, loyalty, big heart and wonderful sense of humour. Pat joins his father Calogero and mother Concetta. The family would like to acknowledge Dr. Kevin Zbuk who guided Pat's care with professionalism and kindness. Thank you Dr. Zbuk and the entire cancer support team. Visitation will be held on Sunday August 9th from 1-4pm and 6-8pm at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Ave Dr., Stoney Creek. Funeral services will be held at 3pm on Tuesday August 11 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Stoney Creek. To attend the visitation and funeral service, all guests must register at www.donaldvbrown.ca
. to choose a scheduled visitation time. All visitation periods are scheduled in 15-minute increments. Masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Assistance Program, Hamilton. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca