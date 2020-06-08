It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear father and Nonno on June 7, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital, at the age of 82. Pasquale was born on April 13, 1938 in San Biase, Calabria, Italy. He immigrated to Ontario, Canada at a young age and was married to his late beloved wife Domenica "Mimma" Pellegrino (nee Spano) for 57 years. Pasquale will be reunite with his late parents Nicola and Angelina Pellegrino in heaven. Loved father of Nick (Susan), Frank (Samantha) and Joe (Mara). He was a wonderful caring Nonno to Bianca, Nicholas, Angelica, Simon, Sara Turner (Cam), John-Patrick, Julia, Jordan, Grace and a special Bis-Nonno to Lucy Turner and Allan Turner. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Nicola Pellegrino (Franca), late Gianninna Pulia (Domenico), Salvatore Pellegrino (Jenny), late Francesca Caruso, late Antonio Pellegrino (Felice), late Francesco Pellegrino (Maria), and the late Anthony Spano (Angela). Pasquale will be remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who experienced firsthand, his generosity, goodness, and peaceful spirit. Pasquale cherished his family. His pride and joy were his grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff of Orchard Terrace for taking great care of our beloved father. Due to mandated public health restrictions, private services have been reserved for designated family members. Special thanks to Father Rico Passero for presiding over the services. Friends and relatives are welcome to leave an online message of condolence at www.friscolanti.com "Love without condition."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 8, 2020.