Pasquale Tigani
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pasquale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 10, 1937 - May 11, 2020 Pasquale entered eternal life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital and is now reunited with his loving parents Domenico and Grazia. Left to mourn the loss of a dear brother are his sisters and brother: Rina, the late Renzo Marazzato, Lena, the late Joseph Misale, Grace the late Giuseppe Gullace and Milano (Tony) and JoAnne Tigani. Zio Pat will be missed and fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Josie, Joe, Domenico, Sam, Mariangela, Joanne, Stephanie, Lino, Erin, Tony, Dominic, Shannon and Melanie. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Pasquale's memory to Hamilton Out of the Cold or Rygiel Supports for Community Living. In accordance to health restrictions, a private family service has taken place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed by visiting www.friscolanti.com. A Celebration of Life with mass will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved