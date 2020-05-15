January 10, 1937 - May 11, 2020 Pasquale entered eternal life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital and is now reunited with his loving parents Domenico and Grazia. Left to mourn the loss of a dear brother are his sisters and brother: Rina, the late Renzo Marazzato, Lena, the late Joseph Misale, Grace the late Giuseppe Gullace and Milano (Tony) and JoAnne Tigani. Zio Pat will be missed and fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Josie, Joe, Domenico, Sam, Mariangela, Joanne, Stephanie, Lino, Erin, Tony, Dominic, Shannon and Melanie. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Pasquale's memory to Hamilton Out of the Cold or Rygiel Supports for Community Living. In accordance to health restrictions, a private family service has taken place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed by visiting www.friscolanti.com. A Celebration of Life with mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 15, 2020.