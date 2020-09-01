Peacefully at Ridgeview Long Term Care Facility on Monday, August 31, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Luciano (2009). Cherished mother of her only son, Lido. Predeceased by her parents Luigi and Valentina Foresi. Adored sister of Fernanda and Marisa both of Italy. Pasqualina will be sadly missed by relatives and friends in Italy and in Canada. Very special thanks to the staff at Ridgeview Long Term Care Facility for their outstanding compassion and care they gave to my mother during her stay. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask and social distance. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Interment to follow at Our Lady of The Angels Cemetery on Stoney Creek mountain.