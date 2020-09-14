It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pasqualina on September 10, 2020, in her 89th year. She joins her beloved husband Vittorio. Loving mother of Claudio (Leona), Roger (Darlene), Maria (Graham) and David (Kate). Wonderful grandmother to David, Daniel (Sarah), Sarah (Earle), Danielle (Adam), Vincent (Lisa), AJ, and Claire, and adoring great-grandmother 'Nonna' to Abigail, Nathan, Theo, Jaxon, Arabella, and Nolan. She is survived by her dear brother Elio and sister-in-law Antonietta, and sister Silvana. She is predeceased by her parents Luigi Vanni and Carmine DiNardo and her sisters Rinalda, Florinda, Elisa, and Amelia. Dear aunt to Tony, Lida, Marisa, Sandra, Marie, Diane, and many more nieces and nephews in Italy, Argentina and Mauritius. The family is grateful to the staff at Shalom Village and the General Hospital for the care and consideration she received. Pasqualina was a model of courage and strength all her life and, most of all, she taught us how to love and care for those around us. She will be deeply missed and lives forever in our hearts. The best way to honour her memory is to continue to spread her goodness and generosity, the gifts that have touched so many lives. A private family visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel. A funeral mass will be offered at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church at 128 Edgemont St. S., Hamilton on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 Regulations and Restrictions, the wearing of masks is mandatory and there is a capacity restriction at the church. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hamilton Food Share, the Good Shepherd Centre, or the Geriatric Rehab Program at Juravinski Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be placed on the Friscolanti Funeral Chapel website, www.friscolanti.com