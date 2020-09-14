1/1
Pasqualina Gloria (Vanni) Di CENZO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pasqualina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pasqualina on September 10, 2020, in her 89th year. She joins her beloved husband Vittorio. Loving mother of Claudio (Leona), Roger (Darlene), Maria (Graham) and David (Kate). Wonderful grandmother to David, Daniel (Sarah), Sarah (Earle), Danielle (Adam), Vincent (Lisa), AJ, and Claire, and adoring great-grandmother 'Nonna' to Abigail, Nathan, Theo, Jaxon, Arabella, and Nolan. She is survived by her dear brother Elio and sister-in-law Antonietta, and sister Silvana. She is predeceased by her parents Luigi Vanni and Carmine DiNardo and her sisters Rinalda, Florinda, Elisa, and Amelia. Dear aunt to Tony, Lida, Marisa, Sandra, Marie, Diane, and many more nieces and nephews in Italy, Argentina and Mauritius. The family is grateful to the staff at Shalom Village and the General Hospital for the care and consideration she received. Pasqualina was a model of courage and strength all her life and, most of all, she taught us how to love and care for those around us. She will be deeply missed and lives forever in our hearts. The best way to honour her memory is to continue to spread her goodness and generosity, the gifts that have touched so many lives. A private family visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel. A funeral mass will be offered at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church at 128 Edgemont St. S., Hamilton on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 Regulations and Restrictions, the wearing of masks is mandatory and there is a capacity restriction at the church. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hamilton Food Share, the Good Shepherd Centre, or the Geriatric Rehab Program at Juravinski Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be placed on the Friscolanti Funeral Chapel website, www.friscolanti.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved