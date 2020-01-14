|
At the Charlotte County Hospital on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020; Helen Pat Baldry, wife of Morris Urquhart, of Bayside, NB. Pat was born in Houndslow, London, England. Pat & Morris resided in Aldershot; a suburb of Burlington, Ontario. She worked as a computer programmer for Novartis Pharmaceuticals for a number of years. While there she was presented with an award recognizing her years of service to her community and placed on the 2011 Aldershot Community Honour Roll, for serving on the Aldershot Community Council as Seniors' Chair, organizing computer lessons, initiating walking groups and planning day bus trips for seniors., vendor coordinator for the Aldershot Community Festival, initiating the "Hospitality Tent" in appreciation of volunteers and vendors. She was the editor, Partnering Aldershot Press" community newspaper; organized "Lunch & Learn series for Aldershot seniors, edited & printed the Burlington Horticultural Society newspaper. Pat was also very helpful with the efforts of their local and of course was very dedicated to acts of kindness in helping others. Pat was an avid gardener who so thoroughly loved all kinds of flowers. Surviving in addition to her husband Morris are her 2 sons Michael & Dave Krutchenreider, both on Ontario.3 brothers Ken Baldry, Michael Baldry, and Raymond Baldry, and 4 sisters Janet Baldry, Phyllis Baldry, Jennifer Baldry, and Joan Baldry, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by one brother Ted Baldry. By Pats request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish a donation to any or perhaps to just simply give an act of kindess to someone in need would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the care & direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street St Stephen, NB, E3L 2B2 (506 - 466 - 3110)
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020