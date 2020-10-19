It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Pat Pickett (nee Jackson), Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Godmommy, Cousin, Neighbour and Friend, at home on October 16, 2020 at the age of 73. She is survived by her two loving daughters Kristine Babic, Michelle Pickett-Hershey (Tim), and her three beautiful grandchildren, Ciarah, Jason and Michele, her siblings Sharon (Ted) and Brian (Heather) and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Edward Pickett, and her parents Albert and Marion Jackson. Pat was a life-long member of Laidlaw Memorial United Church in Hamilton with a lengthy history of involvement in the UCW, and was a volunteer for the Canadian Cancer Society
for over 25 years. She was a well-loved resident of her neighbourhood for more than 50 years. Gone too soon and missed by all. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, or the Canadian Lung Association. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Cremation has taken place. Friends and family are invited to the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton (east of Sanford Avenue), Hamilton, on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A private memorial service (by invitation only) will be held on Saturday, October 24th in the Marlatt Memorial Chapel. Please visit the Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre Facebook Page to live stream the service at 11 a.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival at the funeral home. www.marlattfhhamilton.com