Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16th at the Pearl and Pine Retirement Residence. Patience Horrocks was born March 30, 1926 in Hamilton, Ontario. After her marriage in 1946 to Allan Brown Wright (deceased) she resided in Burlington where they raised their four children: Murray (Lynne), Allan Jeffrey (Carolyne), Gregory (Rose), and Patricia. In addition to her sons, daughter, and their spouses Pat is survived by grandchildren Kari (Andrew), Derek, Mike (Carla), Laura (Eli), Chris (Angie), and Patrick, as well as great-grandchildren Matthew, Lynnea, Kaden, Onyx, Jaxon, Jadyn, and Hannah. Pat was a popular and devoted Branch Head at both the Aldershot and New Appleby branches of the Burlington Public Library. Her passion was reading and her children remember her as always having a book in her hands, whether she was sitting on the chesterfield with a cat on her lap or stirring dinner on the stove. While Patience expressed feminist beliefs, she was always what one thinks of when hearing the term 'lady'. She will be sadly missed. Due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, only the immediate family will gather to say their goodbyes. For those who wish, donations in memory of Pat to Animal Aid would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 19, 2020.