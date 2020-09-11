1/1
Patricia Ann (Larsen) Boychuk
Pat left us peacefully September 8th at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas, Ontario. Born in Toronto to Emma Rentz of Thunder Bay, she was adopted by Harold and Irene Larsen and was raised in Hamilton. Loving, loyal and stubborn wife of Kenneth for 58 years. Caring and entertaining mother of Cameron (Isabel) and Timothy. Generous and open-hearted grandmother of Abby. We miss her love of life, her delight in nature, and her determination to endure through very difficult physical challenges. Sister of Joyce, Butch, Bryan, and the late Gary Rentz (Alyss). Sister-in-law of Robert and the late Belva Boychuk, Marilyn and Bob Snider, the late Catherine and late Gerry Wasilik, Betty McNicol (Barry), Linda Martini and Patrick Field. Missed by many nephews and nieces. Starting at an early age, Pat's piano and organ playing was a gift to everyone in range of hearing. She graduated in 1960 from the Royal Conservatory of Music, and played the organ at Christ our Saviour Lutheran, Redeemer Lutheran and Pilgrim Lutheran Church for decades. She loved to entertain friends and family at parties and special occasions. Pat was very creative and wrote many songs and ditties to the delight and dismay of her family. Pat worked for many years at Inasmuch House and volunteered at Good Shepherd preparing food and providing aid to the disadvantaged. She always had a big heart and befriended those in need. She is sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Villa would be warmly appreciated. We would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Villa for the wonderful care given to Patricia. Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of life will occur at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
