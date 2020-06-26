Patricia Ann COOPER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Cooper on June 24, 2020 in her 72nd year. Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her sister Jackie Skelton, nephew Jeff Short, sister-in-law Agnes Kurak, niece Joanne Short-Jauernig, brother-in-law Paul Jauernig, great-nephew Adam and great-nieces Alex and Taylor. Predeceased by son Kevin Cooper, parents Harold (Larry) and Margaret Cooper, sister Gerry Adamson and brother-in-laws Mike Adamson and Ted Skelton. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave E. on Monday, June 29th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Private family service and entombment to take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved