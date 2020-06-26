It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Cooper on June 24, 2020 in her 72nd year. Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her sister Jackie Skelton, nephew Jeff Short, sister-in-law Agnes Kurak, niece Joanne Short-Jauernig, brother-in-law Paul Jauernig, great-nephew Adam and great-nieces Alex and Taylor. Predeceased by son Kevin Cooper, parents Harold (Larry) and Margaret Cooper, sister Gerry Adamson and brother-in-laws Mike Adamson and Ted Skelton. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave E. on Monday, June 29th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Private family service and entombment to take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 26, 2020.