Couchman-Pat passed away peacefully at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital with her husband, Ken, by her side. Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend, she will be greatly missed for the humour, love, and Christian example she brought to all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Ken, of 57 years, children Kim (Harry) of Aurora, Jane of Woodstock, Colin (Elan) of London, John of Winnipeg, Wayne of London, Lisa of Vancouver, Aaron of St. Thomas, and grandchildren Devon, Connor, Ethan, Spencer, Liam, Jada, Jewel, Matthew, Bella, and Benjamin. Sister to Dorothy (David) of Barrie, brothers-in-law Ron (Joan) of New Zealand, and Ross (Dale) of Ottawa. Pat is predeceased by her mother Grace (2017), father Ted (1964), brother Frank (1943), son Paul (2013), father-in-law Reg (1966), mother-in-law Gwen (2007), and brother-in-law Peter (1962). Pat was a well-respected and dedicated teacher in Hamilton, Burlington, Mildmay, Walkerton, and St. Thomas (Monsignor Morrison Elementary and St. Joseph's High School). She will be remembered for her dedication as an educator and musical contributions to liturgical celebrations through various groups, including Jubilation in Bruce-Grey. Cremation will take place with a private family graveside service at Holy Angels' Cemetery, St. Thomas, at a later date. Also, a Celebration of Life at a mass in Pat's memory will be held (TBD). Donations may be made in Pat's name to a or St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas. Online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020