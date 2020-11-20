Born in Peterborough, Ontario on January 3, 1939. Passed away peacefully with family by her side at The Carpenter Hospice in Burlington, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved partner of the late George Currie (1997). Survived by cherished daughter Erin MacDougall and by grandson Luke Martelli, who was his Gran's "pride and joy!" Pat will also be dearly missed by niece Patricia Angle and best friend Jessie Knox. Predeceased by sister Diane Angle. Pat retired in 1997 after 36 years as an employee and most importantly a volunteer in the Credit Union Movement. After family and friends, her Credit Union work was very dear to her. Following retirement, Pat remained active in planning bus trips for seniors and volunteering at The Carpenter Hospice, the Good Shepherd and the Salvation Army Kettle Program. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and support staff at The Carpenter Hospice for their kindness, compassion and the excellent care provided during such difficult times. As per Pat's wishes, private cremation has taken place. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date once gathering restrictions have lessened. As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers donations in memory of Pat can be made to The Carpenter Hospice, and would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com