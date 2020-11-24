1/1
Patricia Ann Pilon
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Patricia Pilon (nee: Gowans) on November 20, 2020 in her 74th year. She passed peacefully with her family by her side at the Brantford General Hospital. Daughter to Myrtle and George Gowans and daughter-in law to Elizabeth and Gerald Sr. Pilon. Beloved wife of Jerry for 54 years. Loving mother of Sherry (Joseph), Pamela (Bill), Daniel (Jessica). Cherished grandmother to Kayla, Jak, Zoe, Maleah, Brenna, Avery, Addison, Anderson, Jade, Robin and Cedar. Big sister to George, Rose Gionet, Paul, Jim, Bill and Leslie and sister-in-law to Susan, Donnie, Mark, Frank, Ann-Marie, Stephen and late Roy, Virginia, and Walter. She will be remembered fondly by everyone who knew her as a devoted wife and mother who dedicated her life to caring for many. Family and friends will be received at Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Home, 88 Brant Avenue, Brantford, ON for visitation on Wednesday, November 25th from 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Prayer Service in the Chapel on Thursday, November 26th at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Online condolences, donations and a live funeral web-cast are available at www.beckettglaves.com. Donations to the Dystonia Foundation, the Cancer Society or the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest in her memory. Due to Covid 19, attendance is limited and face coverings are required. Please contact Dan (Son) if you would like to attend in person either the visitation or the service: catch22_dp@hotmail.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 24, 2020.
