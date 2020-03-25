|
HORRILL, Patricia Anne 'Pat' (nee Gingrich) Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton Patricia 'Pat' Horrill passed away in her 75th year. Beloved wife to Bill for 49 years. Loving sister to Marilyn (Doug) Lang of Hanover. Pat was aunt to many nieces and nephews and will also be remembered by other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at Burlington Memorial Gardens. The family wish to thank Dr. Tozer and the Nurses of 3C at Juravinski Hospital; and Dr. Bev and the extremely caring staff of 3 East at St. Peter's Hospital. Donations in memory of Pat to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020