Passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 in her 80th year. Devoted wife of 58 years to Leonard (2019). Loving mother of Susan, Joe, Rob, Christine Lobsinger and Jane Angus (Brian). Awesome Nana of Trayce, Bradley, Cassandra, Jessica, Jennifer, Lydia and Jack. She will also be missed by her sisters Sharon, Sam and Carol as well as brother Jeff and other family, friends and neighbours. She is predeceased by Jerry, Joe and Kim. Special thanks are extended to the staff of Heritage Green Nursing Home for their compassionate care. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at TRUSCOTT, BROWN & DWYER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1309 King Street East (across from Gage Park at the Delta) on Wednesday, January 22nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 23rd at 11 a.m. In honour of mom's love of animals, memorial donations to the Hamilton Burlington SPCA would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.tbdfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020