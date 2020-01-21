Home

POWERED BY

Services
Truscott, Brown & Dwyer Funeral Chapel
1309 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1H2
(905) 549-2417
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia KERELIUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne (Belding) KERELIUK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 in her 80th year. Devoted wife of 58 years to Leonard (2019). Loving mother of Susan, Joe, Rob, Christine Lobsinger and Jane Angus (Brian). Awesome Nana of Trayce, Bradley, Cassandra, Jessica, Jennifer, Lydia and Jack. She will also be missed by her sisters Sharon, Sam and Carol as well as brother Jeff and other family, friends and neighbours. She is predeceased by Jerry, Joe and Kim. Special thanks are extended to the staff of Heritage Green Nursing Home for their compassionate care. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at TRUSCOTT, BROWN & DWYER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1309 King Street East (across from Gage Park at the Delta) on Wednesday, January 22nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 23rd at 11 a.m. In honour of mom's love of animals, memorial donations to the Hamilton Burlington SPCA would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.tbdfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -