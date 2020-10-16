It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Ardell (Hagey) Jackson announce her peaceful passing on October 14, 2020 at the Stedman Community Hospice, Brantford, in her 84th year after a courageous battle with cancer. Patricia will be fondly remembered by her much-loved husband of 17 years, Hadley Jackson of Port Dover, and her caring children, Bradley Kemp (Flora) of Burnaby, B.C., and Janet Ralph (Noland) of Cambridge. Forever loved and dearly remembered by her siblings Donald Hagey of Brantford, Henry Hagey (Donna) of Simcoe and Janet Hagey (Bill Aikmen) of Ottawa. Also survived by her precious grandchildren, Liam and Brayden Ralph of Cambridge, and Isaac and Justin Kemp of Burnaby. Patricia is also pre-deceased by former husbands, Gary Kemp of Simcoe and Ronald North of Burlington. Patricia particularly enjoyed her time employed at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, where she formed many wonderful friendships with co-workers. Pat and Hadley enjoyed many world wide travels and good times together. All that knew Pat were touched by her sincere kindness and genuine sweetness. In keeping with Pat's express wishes, cremation has taken place. All that knew Pat and want to show support for her family can send memorial donations in her name to Stedman Community Hospice. The family would like to express their appreciation to all the nurses and personal support workers from the Local Health Integration Network who comforted Pat in her final journey. Friends are invited to call at THE FERRIS FUNERAL HOME, 214 Norfolk St., S., Simcoe on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the visitation or service must register with the funeral home by phone (519-426-1314) or email (ferris@kwic.com). Masks are mandatory. Online condolences at ferrisfuneral.com
