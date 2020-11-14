Patricia Jay Black (nee MacCallum) - 1940-2020 Peacefully in her 81 st year, surrounded by family at Juravinski Hospital on Tuesday November 10, 2020. Predeceased by parents Doris and Gilbert MacCallum, and siblings Dorothy Stasiuk and James (Jim) MacCallum. Beloved wife of Keith for over 50 years. Devoted mother of James, Robert (Leesa), and Kathleen (Shawn). Cherished Grammie to Alexandra, Kaitlyn, Madison, and Tyler; Brenna; Kieran, Peyton and Rogan. Leaves behind brother Robert (Bob) MacCallum and family: Martin (Julie) and Susan and families. Niece Sharon (Rick). Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dennis and Betty Black. Many acquaintances and good friends including best girlfriends Freddie (Bill) McCormick and Pat Leger. Family was everything - her fondest memories were of holidays, celebrations, and summers at the cottage. A wonderful cook and baker. An avid reader and embroiderer. Masterful with an iron and a whiz at the crosswords. She loved flowers, music and good china. Cremation and private family memorial have taken place. A celebration of life will be planned when we can all be together safely. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shalom Village Charitable Foundation would be appreciated. On-line at www.shalomvillage.ca
or mail to 70 Macklin St. N. Hamilton, Ontario L8S 3S1