Patricia BRADSHAW
Patricia Bradshaw (nee Moyer), 54, of Smithville, passed away suddenly at home on the evening of November 18, 2020. She was born on January 7, 1966, in Hamilton to Millicent (Irene) and James (Jim) Moyer. Patricia married the love of her life, Gordon, on October 12, 1985, and had two children, Sarah and Kyle. For over 20 years, Patricia had a long-standing battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She will be most remembered for her bubbly personality and unwavering positive outlook. Predeceased by her father, James Moyer. Survived by her mother, Millicent, husband Gordon, two children Sarah (Jessica and Raelynn) and Kyle, and sister Francine. The family would like to express their gratitude to the numerous PSWs from Care Partners and in-home service providers who cared for Patricia. There will be no funeral services at this time, but the family hopes to host a celebration of life in 2021. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada https://mssociety.ca/. merritt-fh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
