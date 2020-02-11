|
|
Wife of Dow Henry Clowter, passed away February 9, 2020 at St. Peters Hospital, Hamilton, ON after a long and debilitating illness caused by ravages of cancer. She was born September 1st, 1940 at Toronto, Ontario to the late Edgar G. Kinzinger and Eleanor E. Kinzinger (Goold). In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons Jay Anthony Clowter, Burlington, ON and Mark Andrew Clowater, Niagara Falls, ON; beloved grandson Kayden Anthony Clowater, Niagara Falls, ON; brother-in-law Robert Clowater (Carol) Penniac, NB; step brother Stanley Carmichael, Lethbridge, AB; sisters-in-law Meda Titus, Miramichi, NB and Alta Fazio (Frank) Fredericton NB, and Sandra Kinzinger (Smith) Port Hope, ON. She is also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Gayle was predeceased by her only sibling brother Carl Kinzinger (Sandra) on November 17th, 2019. The family wishes to thank the kind and caring nursing staff at Carpenter Hospice - particularly Heather, John, and Sarah. Also, many thanks to the staff at St. Peters Hospital - particularly Aruna and Crystal. Visitation will be held at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New Street, Burlington Ontario on Thursday February 13, 2020 between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Interment and graveside prayer service to follow at Burlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of floral tributes the family would appreciate donations to Carpenter Hospice - 2250 Parkway Drive, Burlington, Ontario L7P 1t1
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020