|
|
May 29, 1953-February 13, 2020 Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton. Beloved wife of Don of 42 years, mother to Jennifer (Kent) and Courtney, and proud grandmother of Sterling. Daughter of Frank and the late Rita Herman. Sister of Kathy (the late Larry), Dan (Inger), and Sandy. Patricia will be missed by all of her extended family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Tozer, the team at Clinic 3C at Juravinski Cancer Centre, Dr. Selbie and the amazing nursing staff in 3 East at St. Peter's Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at wwww.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020