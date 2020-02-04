Home

Patricia age 88 passed away, peacefully, on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Grimsby at Shalom Manor. She is survived by her husband, Leonard Rantell of 67 years and her grandchildren Tina Pimentel (Tom), Daniel Pierce, Glenn Pierce (Stephanie), Amber Marlatt, Shannon Marlatt, Christopher Rantell, Melissa Rae Rantell; and their families. Predeceased by her son Raymond Rantell and daughter Susan Pierce. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunrise Court. As per her wishes, cremation to take place. Private family interment to follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020
