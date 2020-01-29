|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital surrounded by her loving family in her 79th year. Beloved wife of the late John Fraser for 53 years. Proud mother of Steven (Kathy), Carol (Ron), Catherine (Adam). Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Jenson), Kaitlyn, Brandan (Nicole), Jessica, Jeremy (Hilary) and Jackson John. Loving great-grandmother of Cassidy, Josiah, Sophia, Levi, and Adessa. Dear sister of June (Lee), Dorothy, Bill (Bonnie), Keith (Debbie) and Don. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at Bethel Gospel Tabernacle, 1355 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Private family burial at Oakwood Cemetery, Simcoe. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020