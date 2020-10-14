1/1
Patricia FISHER
After a two year courageous battle with cancer, Pat passed away peacefully with her children by her side at the age of 70 at Emmanuel House Hospice. Reunited with husband and devoted caregiver Ken (2019). Survived by daughter Jenny and her husband Steve and son Josh. Beloved Nanny of Ryan and Emily. Special thank you to Dr. Slaven for her care and consideration of Pat and the family. Heartfelt gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Emmanuel House Hospice for their care, concern and support of Pat and the family. At Pat's request, a private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Pat and Ken's name to the Canadian Cancer Society or Emmanuel House Hospice. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 14, 2020.
